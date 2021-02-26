Menu
Dropped of by his dealer and given a map of the 81yo’s house, the 20yo broke in and shoved a duffle bag full of gun equipment.
News

Fresh-faced former Nash student steals 81yo’s ammo for meth

Kristen Camp
26th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content

In a desperate attempt to get a drug fix, a 20-year-old former James Nash student stole as much gun ammunition as he could find from an 81-year-old’s property in Araluen.

Dylan Jason Beighton was dropped off by his dealer with instructions and a map of the property between January 6 and February 12, 2020.

Beighton gained entry into the house by opening a closed window which had a small hole.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told Gympie Magistrates Court this week that he located the brass artillery shell casings and took one before jumping over the veranda railing and going inside an open shed.

“The defendant located a large amount of various sized projectiles and loaded them into a duffel bag he bought with him,” Sergeant Campbell said.

Beighton waited with the duffel bag, which weighed 20kg, for the dealer to pick him up and they both left.

On February 30, the victim reported the crime and police were able to track Beighton down using a fingerprint that was left on the remaining brass artillery shell casing.

Beighton pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing, which Magistrate Kurt Fowler described as “serious”.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Beighton had suffered from periods of homelessness his whole life after being kicked out of home in 2017.

“He started using cannabis around 2015, and by aged 16, he had progressed to meth,” Mr Anderson said.

“The last time he used was September of last year … he had a bit of wake-up call after this offending.”

Mr Anderson said he has chosen to “straighten up his life” and has been working in yard maintenance.

Mr Fowler placed Beighton on probation for two years. Convictions were recorded.

