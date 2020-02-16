Fresh election candidate once did 4 years on council

FORMER Kilkivan Shire councillor Brian Thomas has thrown his hat in the ring to be a voice for the ratepayers of the western reaches of the reaches, running for Division 6 of the Gympie Regional Council at the March 28 election.

Mr Thomas was a councillor with the now extinct Kilkivan Shire Council for four years, and owns and runs two properties near Kilkivan with his wife of 38 years, Donna.

Brian Thomas, former Kilkivan councillor and Division 6 candidate for Gympie Regional Council on March 28.

”My children are employed or own their own businesses,” Mr Thomas said yesterday.

“I believe strong families are the foundation of our communities. During our married life Donna and I have paid for two properties and we now grow Lucerne and run beef on these properties at Kilkivan.

“I still stand by my policies of past elections to protect our rights to an open and accountable council and to this end I will support live streaming of council general meetings.

“I will keep downward pressure on rates, look for savings, cut waste and bring the budget into surplus putting funds into a depreciation account and a future fund.

“I will provide a clearly defined road maintenance program so ratepayers can clearly see which roads have had repairs and those that have had no repairs.

“I will support the SES and rural fire brigades to a new level, as former group leader of SES I know from experience what should be in place i.e. we should learn from the floods of 2011 and 2013 as well as the fires in southern states and Woolooga.

“We need to be aware of the build-up of undergrowth in our peri-urban areas and do some thinking about it.

“As a former councillor and secretary of the wide bay creek water advisory committee I will be well placed to answer any questions about Goomeri’s town water supply i.e. the hardness in the bore water and the algae in the lagoon’s water.

Gympie Councillor Hilary Smerdon currently has the Division 6 seat.

“We also need to repair the Kilkivan bore zone by bringing damage bores back on line.

“My former community service includes group leader of Kilkivan Emergency Service, Wide Bay Creek Advisory Committee, support group of Meals on Wheels at Kilkivan and Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee.

“We have human rights and equality and the main right is to be happy on our properties and in our homes. To know our families are safe on our roads and we are free from increasing cost of rates, levies and charges is crucial,” Mr Thomas said.