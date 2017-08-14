Frenchman in Gympie court after police swoop on yacht

Police declared a crime scene at Double Island Point after swooping on a yacht moored there last week.

A FRENCHMAN charged with bringing an allegedly stolen $250,000 yacht into Queensland has been denied bail in Gympie Magistrates Court, after being branded an international flight risk.

Magistrate Ross Woodford told the man, Frederic Bouchet bail was out of the question, after Bouchet asked to to return to Sydney.

"A court wouldn't grant you bail, we wouldn't see you for dust," Mr Woodford told Bouchet, who appeared in custody in the court on Monday.

Remanding him to appear in the court again on August 29, Mr Woodford said Bouchet, 48, was subject to a visa which was soon to expire. He allowed the remand so police could research penalties for comparable offences.

"You have no residential address for any application for bail, you live in France and your visa will expire soon," Mr Woodford said.

"You have an enforceable departure date of September 17, but nothing can happen until these matters are absolutely finalised."

"So I go back to jail?" Bouchet said from the dock.

"I can go out and every day I sign in at police station," Bouchet offered.

"No," Mr Woodford said.

Bouchet is charged with bringing a stolen yacht, which the court was told was valued at $250,000, into Queensland between July 30 and August 11 and unlawful use of a vessel on August 11.

Police have announced a crime scene at Double Island Point, near a yacht allegedly stolen from New South Wales.