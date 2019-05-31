Barty continues winning ways, Stosur out

Sam Stosur has gone out in the second round at the French Open. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Stosur has gone out in the second round at the French Open. Picture: Getty Images

Ashleigh Barty has underlined soaring French Open claims by destroying American Danielle Collins to reach Roland Garros' third round for the first time.

The Queenslander overcame a tight start against the Australian Open semi-finalist before surging away 7-5 6-1 in 78 minutes on Thursday night.

Barty clinched her place in the round of 32 with her fourth ace, having controlled the contest with 22 winners to the feisty American's 17.

Posting her 31st win from 35 starts this season, Barty continued a stunning sequence of improved grand slam results over the past year.

Since posting a career-best third-round appearance at Wimbledon, she has done the same at the US (fourth round) and Australian Opens (quarters).

With victory over Collins, Barty will face either Taipei 25th seed Su-Wei Hsieh or German Andrea Petkovic.

Barty, 23, in the throes of the best season of her career.

The right-hander has piloted Australia into the Fed Cup final, lifted the biggest title of her career in Miami and notched a maiden major quarter-final appearance at Melbourne Park.

She has now forged new territory in Paris in a tournament, increasingly, shaping as one of massive opportunity.

Stosur's amazing French Open run at an end

Sam Stosur will tumble out of the world's top 100 after a shattering French Open defeat ended the Queenslander's remarkable run at Roland Garros.

Stosur last failed to reach the third round here in 2008, emerging subsequently to reach the final in 2010 and semi-finals in '09, '12 and '16.

But a rollercoaster 1-6 6-1 6-4 loss to Russian world No 56 Ekaterina Alexandrova on Thursday night abruptly terminated the veteran's impressive streak.

In control after a near-flawless start on Court Simone Mathieu, Stosur could not hang on against a fearless opponent.

Alexandrova, 25, pummelled Stosur's backhand as she turned likely defeat into the best grand slam result of an unspectacular career.

Former world No 4 Stosur will provisionally drop 12 places to No 108.

Stosur has advanced to the round of 32 in Paris every year since falling in the second phase to Petra Kvitova in 2008.

Since then, it has taken an exceptional player - Maria Sharapova, Garbine Muguruza, Jelena Jankovic and Jelena Ostapenko - or injury, to stop her.

The Gold Coaster's only solace is the fact Wimbledon direct entry rankings deadline closed before the French Open started, meaning her main draw place is safe at home of tennis.

- Leo Schlink