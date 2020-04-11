Menu
Fifty crew members aboard France's sole aircraft carrier have tested positive for COVID-19.
French navy ship reports 50 virus cases

11th Apr 2020 7:22 AM

Fifty crew members aboard France's sole aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, have tested positive for the new coronavirus and parts of the ship have been put in lockdown

An armed forces ministry statement said that three sailors had been evacuated by air to a military hospital in Toulon, southern France, home port of the carrier.

A team equipped to carry out tests for coronavirus infection boarded the vessel on Wednesday just after the armed forces ministry had reported signs of COVID-19 symptoms among 40 crew members.

"The results of 66 tests showed 50 cases of COVID-19 aboard the Charles de Gaulle.

There is no deterioration of the sailors' medical condition at this stage," the ministry said.

The aircraft carrier, which is equipped with its own intensive care facilities, has 1,760 personnel on board.

The nuclear-powered carrier, which had most recently been taking part in exercises with northern European navies in the Baltic Sea, is continuing its journey to Toulon, where it is due to dock in the coming days.

"While awaiting the early return of the aircraft carrier in Toulon ... extra measures aimed at protecting the crew and containing the spread of the virus have been put in place," the ministry added, adding that all crew members must now wear face masks.

