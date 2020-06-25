Menu
How cold did it get at your place? Picture: iStock
FREEZING! Gympie shivers through coldest morning of the year

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
25th Jun 2020 10:43 AM
THE record for Gympie’s coldest start to the year only lasted two days, with temperatures dropping to a staggering 1.9C in the Gold City this morning.

The new low blew Tuesday’s low of 3C right out of the water, dipping below 2C twice at 6:30am and again at 6:50am according to Weatherzone.

The “feels like” temperature was even frostier, falling as low as 0.2C to accompany the new record minimums.

Both temps are significantly chillier than Tuesday’s benchmark of 3C, and far below what the Bureau of Meteorology’s original prediction of a 4C low today.

It’s gotten significantly warmer around town since then, with the mercury rising to 17C as of 10:30am.

Today’s maximum is expected to hit 22C at around 3pm, well clear of the coldest June maximum recorded on Tuesday as 20.3C.

