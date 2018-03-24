Freemasons Hotel mooted for Gympie homeless for years

The long-empty Freemasons hotel in the centre of Gympie has long been talked about as a possible accommodation for the homeless.

The long-empty Freemasons hotel in the centre of Gympie has long been talked about as a possible accommodation for the homeless.

Letters to the Editor

REGARDING the thorough article by Joshua Preston (The Gympie Times, Thursday, March 21) highlighting our homeless problem.

The inappropriate extent of this community problem in Gympie is more alarming than the core problem of homelessness that is in every large town and city.

For us to have worsened 70 per cent in only five years can be labelled a disgrace. (Queensland and nationally the stats are only 14 per cent and 5 per cent respectively).

The stats reported from the 2016 Census have, I believe, worsened with the most significant category to increase being homeless senior women.

At the time of the last "sleep out” at the Pavilion to bring attention to the problem, the alarming national statistic of more than a 20 per cent rise of senior women homeless was spoken of.

That rise was over less than five years.

While there are vacant locations that could be used to assist this problem, I feel we are disadvantaged by our community being not keen to offer funding towards this important issue due to spending by council being so controversial in recent years.

The purchase of the old Freemasons Hotel for this role has been mooted for years.

Other ways to attempt to deal with it have limited success.

Community Action and similar groups tend to be disadvantaged by bureaucratic hindrance, with Privacy legislation being a major impediment.

It is most commendable that the staff of the Royal Hotel make their significant contribution but we as a community could reduce the scale of the problem.

A Facebook page, Seniors Home Share, Gympie is available to match people with spare rooms to rent to homeless seniors, or who may enjoy the company of sharing.

In the short time it has been available, we have grown to about 80 members.

People may join the page to follow the homeless issue and read updates provided by the founder, Linda Minus, at the Gold Coast Head Office.

George Wakelin,

Chatsworth

george@skymesh.com.au [0402-468-006. Hi staff].