24°
News

Freedom lost: soon we won't be able to smoke in cars

Letter to the Editor from Richard Channell | 16th Jul 2017 8:32 AM
LETTER: Soon we won't be able to smoke in cars or stick our arm out the window.
LETTER: Soon we won't be able to smoke in cars or stick our arm out the window. Brett Wortman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JOHN Laws and others have often described Australia as "the lucky country”.

One of the reasons is the "freedom we enjoy”.

Of course, we enjoy it. There's so little of it. They quote freedom of speech as one. What a lot of bull****, even writing that word may be dangerous. Saying it out loud? Tch! Tch!

A tirade of outspoken profanity can incur criminal charges and punishment, even though every word used is in the dictionary.

Freedom? There are so many restrictions - what you can't do, what you must do.

Let's have a look at a few:

How you dress, you must wear a crash helmet on many occasions like riding a motor bike, a push bike, motor scooter, roller skates, ice skates, on a horse, even when playing polo or cricket... not sure about darts? Don't we own our bodies?

The use of marijuana is illegal yet alcohol and nicotine (equally or less damaging?) is okay.

When we drive we can't talk on the phone.

We have to observe speed limits regardless of our driving ability or the state of the road.

Stay on one side of the road (left, I think) even if the other side is vacant. Wear a seat belt, which restricts various things, shortly won't be able to smoke in our cars. You can't put your arm outside the window to keep cool.

You can't vote until you're 18, and then it's compulsory. Wouldn't it be better if you could vote when you wanted to regardless of age? And the age of consent. Not sure what it is but I think I'm past it. Does this apply to both sexes or only to female? And why?

But back to politics, if you are interested enough in who (apparently) runs the country, and you are intelligent enough to make a sensible decision on for whom to vote, and you can write, are aware of the economic needs of the country, the defence requirements and expenditure potential with regard to the impact of the GMT, the dangers and results of climate change and radiation pollution and the greenhouse effect on the environment, then you will wonder why you bothered to read this stupid bloody letter.

Richard Channell,

Kandanga

Gympie Times

Topics:  freedom kandanga letter to the editor opinion

Hate your job? This could be the session for you

Hate your job? This could be the session for you

Motivational speaker and life coach Alan Pease is coming to town in September

UPDATE: Teenager airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

AMBULANCE: Emergency Services

A 13-year-old is in critical condition

State election is coming, but we're not sure who to vote for

Gympie region residents are not sure who they will vote for at the next state election.

Random poll reveals which parties we're supporting.

A front seat to love and courage

REWARDING WORK: Little Haven Palliative Care nurse Amy Cadd is thankful for the support of the team.

Palliative Care isn't for everyone. Only those who care too much.

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Fundraising walk helping community and staff to give thanks

WALKING ON: Getting ready for tomorrow's Gratitude Walk are Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Currie and Narelle Griffiths

Little Haven Gratitude Walk on this weekend.

Little horses will be big hit at Widgee this weekend

BURGER NIGHT: Arjay AND Chais Huskisson both voted chips and burgers the best tucker at the Bushmans Bar last Saturday night.

Widgee hosts miniature horse show

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

PR QUEEN Roxy Jacenko has set tongues wagging with a snap on Instagram that suggests she could be set to walk down the aisle again.

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Today host Lisa Wilkinson breaks her arm in a shower in Italy

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $275,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

BUILT FROM NATURE - NATURALLY STUNNING !!

21 Johnstone Road, Southside 4570

House 6 4 4 $750,000

Situated on the Southside, this unique and spectacular designed stonemason built home will certainly give you the WOW factor as soon as you step inside and take in...

159 ACRES OF FERTILE FARMING!

122 Coppermine Creek Road, Langshaw 4570

Residential Land Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Just 20 minutes from Gympie situated in the Langshaw farming district is 159 acres (64.6ha) of fertile farming property. Fertile rich soil with hills facing...

EXTRA RARE! LARGE BLOCKS IN CBD AREA

19 Station Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land Presented for sale are these 2 great blocks in Gympie CBD. Situated ... AUCTION ON SITE...

Presented for sale are these 2 great blocks in Gympie CBD. Situated above flood lines are the two blocks lot 540 is 1012m2 and lot 541 is 845.4m2. These freehold...

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 AUCTION ON SITE...

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

HUGE REDUCTION!!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $460,000

Great opportunity to have your slice of quiet country living on 5 acres. This 4 bedroom brick home features a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with...

New large Home Gympie Southside on 1 acre

76 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Only just finished in June 2017, this beautiful new 4 bedroom family home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a lovely flood-free 4001m2 grassed block...

The Valleys Hidden Beauty

39 Edwards Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 3 10 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in the picturesque area of the Mary Valley is 165 acres of productive grazing land. Majestic Morton Bay Figs adding ambiance to the country charm of this...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!