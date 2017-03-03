Free workshop to fight cyber-bullying

THE Gympie Region Youth Network and Gympie Police Crime Prevention would like to invite parents, carers and the general community over the age of 18 to a free online bullying workshop on March 22.

An eSafety expert from the Office of the Children's eSafety Commissioner will be delivering the free workshop on how parents and guardians can keep young people safe online.

The workshop is designed to understand how young people are using social media and technology, to garner a better understanding of the social media world they live in, and how parents and guardians can help them if they are being bullied.

The aim is to help remove serious cyber-bullying material before things get out of hand.

The national campaign, Bulling. NO WAY! and the National D​ay of Action against Bullying and Violence are managed by the Safe and Supportive School Communities (SSSC) Working Group, who study cyber-bullying.

The SSSC includes representatives supported by the Commonwealth and all states and territories, as well as national Catholic and independent schooling representatives.

According to the organisation's studies, approximately one in five of people under the age of 18 having been bullied online.

Other facts from the organisations website include:

One in four Year 4 to Year 9 Australian students (27%) reported being bullied every few weeks or more often (considered to be frequent) in a national study in 2009.

Frequent school bullying was highest among Year 5 (32%) and Year 8 (29%) students.

83% of students who bully others online also bully others in person.

84% of students who were bullied online were also bullied in person.

Peers are present as onlookers in 87% of bullying interactions, and play a central role in the bullying process.

Online bullying appears to be related to age (or access to technology), with secondary students more likely to engage in bullying online than primary school students

Approximately one in five young people under 18 (20%) report experiencing online bullying in any one year. The figure of 20% has been extrapolated from a number of different studies which found rates varying from 6% to 44% of students.

School staff report an average of 2.1% reports per student of online bully, with 1.2 per 100 for primary schools and 9.1 per 100 students for high schools.

The majority (72%) of schools reported managing at least one incident of online bullying in the previous year.

The free workshop will be held at the Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor Street, on March 22, from 5pm to 7pm.

For catering purposes please register by March 20 at gympie.qld.gov.au/community-training.