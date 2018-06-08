FREE: Virtual reality to hit Gympie tonight

ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE: A whole new world is about to hit Gympie when Tim Pintilie of Triple F Virtual Reality launches his new 9D Virtual Reality Machine.

A WHOLE new world is about to hit Gympie that virtually defies reality.

Riding on the back of a dragon, landing on the moon or dropping metres through the air at lightning speed has never been done before in Gympie, but that's all about to change.

Budding businessman and former Gympie salesman Tim Pintilie of Triple F Virtual Reality is to thank for the technology making it all possible - the 9D Virtual Reality Machine.

Just one of a handful of machines like it in Queensland, the futuristic spaceship-inspired two seater capsule recreates more than 100 different adventures.

And Mr Pintilie says once you strap yourself in it is almost impossible to tell the difference between it being real or fantasy.

Hydraulic motion, air jets, and vibration along with other special effects generate a hyper-realistic sensation, Mr Pintilie said.

He said it trumps any home virtual reality software available.

"With this you get the motion as well - and that's what tricks your brain into thinking you are actually there.”

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE

Mr Pintilie, who trialled the machine at the Gold Coast for two weeks, said customers reacted with a mixture of excitement, fear and joy - just like on amusement rides.

Now the 21-year-old is hoping to make a business of the special technology, and free rides are the first step to making its Gympie debut.

The 9D machine will be set up near the City Centre Stage in Mary St tonight from 6-7.45pm, where residents can get a free taste of virtual reality.

COMING TO GYMPIE: The 9D Virtual Reality Machine can take you anywhere. Contributed

"There's almost 100 programs - so you can start off with a gentle adventure for younger kids or older customers,” Mr Pintilie said.

Mr Pintilie said he loves how everyone can get a new experience for little cost and no risk.

He believes there is a strong future for virtual reality in the classroom and would like to be involved in design in the future.

"When I was young I always wanted to go to space and there's some really amazing educational programs.”

For more information visit the WEBSITE HERE.