Free vaccines take fight to meningococcal

HEALTH CARE: Free vaccinations against meningococcal are being offered those aged 15 to 19.

FREE vaccinations are on offer for those most at risk after a substantial increase of meningococcal disease in Australia.

The State Government is introducing free jabs for the age group most at risk, 15 to 19.

All Gympie Year 10 students will be offered the Meningo- coccal A, C, W&Y jabs at their school.

Students in Year 11 and 12, and those aged up to and including 19 can receive free vaccinations at their local general practitioner or Channon Street Medical Centre if the student does not have a local GP.

Consent forms will arrive at the Gympie region high schools next week.

Parents are urged to complete and sign the consent form and return to their school.

Meningococcal disease is transmitted via airborne bacteria in the nose and throat.

Complications include limb deformity or loss, skin scarring, deafness and brain damage, and the disease can also be fatal.

Please note only students with a signed consent form can receive the vaccination at school.