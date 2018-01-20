Free vaccinations for Gympie region high schoolers

Year 7 and 10 Gympie region students will be offered free vaccinations this year.

Year 7 and 10 Gympie region students will be offered free vaccinations this year. Greg Miller

THE free Government School Based Vaccination Program will be offered in Gympie this year.

Gympie Regional Health Officer Dr Rod Day will conduct three clinics at high schools throughout the region.

Year 7 students - boys and girls - will be offered Boostrix and the Human Papillomavirus vaccine (Gardasil).

Parents are urged to be on the lookout for the consent forms, which will be delivered to the schools and handed to students next week.

Grade 10 students will be offered Meningococcal ACWY at the beginning of term two.

Some vaccinations are attached to Centrelink payments, so if you want your child vaccinated and up-to-date with their vaccinations, consent forms must be signed and returned to schools promptly.

Students cannot be vaccinated without a signed consent form.

Any questions can be directed to Channon Street Medical Centre immunisation nurses on 5482 1555.