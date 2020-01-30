FREE STORY: Where to catch all the live gigs in Gympie this weekend

Vanessa and Highway 65 will be performing at the Gympie RSL on Saturday night from 7.30pm in the main lounge.

TONIGHT

Queenslander Hotel

DON’T miss karaoke in the main lounge from 8pm.

TOMORROW

Empire Hotel

SINGING duo Hey Sista, made up of Zoe Doherty and Bronwyn Ward will have the Empire rocking from 8—11pm.

Gympie RSL

PERFORMER Fabian will be taking to the stage in the main lounge from 7.30pm.

Jockey Club Hotel

YOU’RE the star at the Jock with karaoke starting at 8pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

WARM up your vocal chords and be prepared to sing your lungs out at karaoke from 7pm.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

THE Mood Swings Duo will be performing from 7pm.

SATURDAY

Empire Hotel

HAVE your Saturday night sing along with music bingo from 7pm. The jackpot stands at $1400 in 43 calls.

Gympie RSL

Jockey Club Hotel

IT will be a big night of music with a special Firefighters Fundraiser with fan favourites Tennessee Lights and some of their guests. It all starts at 8pm.

Rainbow Beach Sports and Recreation Club

MAKE sure you grab a spot in the main bar from 7.30–11pm to catch The Vibe performing live.

SUNDAY

Jockey Club Hotel

FINISH your weekend right with a Sunday session with John Veloso from 1—5pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

JAMES Harrison will be entertaining live on the deck from 1pm.

The Queenslander Hotel

ROCK for relief brings you great music by local artists who are willing to help the local fire fighters. Show your support from midday to 6pm for our heroes fighting to save property and wildlife. Proceeds to go to our local fire services. Entry is free and donations are welcome.

TUESDAY, February 4

Empire Hotel

HAVE a sing along with music bingo from 7pm. The jackpot stands at $1400 in 44 calls.

WEDNESDAY, February 5

Gympie RSL

HEAD down to the club for the member’s draws where Alison Jensen will be performing live in the main lounge from 6pm.