FREE STORY: How these Gympie groups are helping the bush fire appeals

Emma Tomlinson will take to the stage next Thursday night to help raise funds for those impacted by the recent bush fires.

IN THE wake of a tragic summer, Gympie’s premier cultural events – the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival and the Gympie Music Muster – are joining forces to provide an evening of film and music dedicated to celebrating our community and supporting others.

The two organisations will present a night of live music and short films at Gympie Civic Centre from 6pm next Thursday to raise funds for bushfire relief and prevention.

Also supported by the Gympie Regional Council (donating venue and staff), the Gympie South Lions (running the barbie) and The Gympie Times, it will be a true Gympie event for the whole community.

“While we are a community in drought and have been through rough times as well, we are coming together to do what we can – that’s the meaning of community,” Muster programmer Emily Murphy said yesterday.

Local favourite musicians Aspy Jones and Emma Tomlinson have been confirmed as performers on the night, and Heart of Gold will program a heart-warming selection of award-winning short films.

In an effort to make the event accessible to everyone, tickets are pay-what-you-can and 100 per cent of the ticket price and all profits from the bar and barbecue will be donated.

Anyone already working in firefighting, relief or prevention is encouraged to enter for free.

Search Gympie fire fundraiser in eventfinda.com.au or call 5481 0980 to order by phone.

Money raised will be split equally between our local rural fire services, Red Cross Australia, World Wildlife Fund Australia, and Firesticks Alliance.

6-7pm: Cash bar, barbecue and live music in the bar and driveway.

7-7.15pm: Welcome to Country, informal proceedings.

7.15-8.30pm: Heartwarming short films in the Heritage Theatre.