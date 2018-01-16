Menu
Free school supplies for struggling Gympie families

BACK TO SCHOOL: Tiffany Fischer and Amber Burton with a pile of their assembled school packs.
by Jacob Carson

A PLAN to provide free school supplies to struggling Gympie families has received an overwhelming community response.

Amber Burton and Tiffany Fischer started Back to School Backpacks to help break a cycle of disadvantage in regional communities.

"When I was in high school, I used to see kids get in trouble for not having school supplies, when it was obvious that it wasn't a choice they didn't have them,” Ms Burton said.

With dozens of hours of research and money out of their own pockets, they've created a versatile pack to cater for a wide variety of needs and age groups.

What each pack provided by Back to School Backpacks contains.
"It's books, stationery, a scientific calculator - everything you could think of,” Ms Fischer said.

"All your basics just to start a kid off, so they can start school with everything they need.”

Items have been bought in bulk, to keep costs down as Ms Burton works to establish a proper regulated charity.

In the meantime, the community response from Gympie locals has been hugely encouraging.

After initially providing 11 children with supplies last year, a recent Facebook post has gathered considerably larger traction.

"I've had people offering help, business advice, accounting software skills,” Ms Burton said.

"At the moment we're making sure it's all legally above board too.”

With two packs sent away already, there are another 22 ready to go out to local children.

With the inundation of messages the duo has received, more packs will be on the way in 2018.

"One of the most important things is for children to have the opportunity to get an education,” Ms Burton said.

"I'm focusing on getting this official and legal, but there's so much room for growth.

"Right now we'll be focusing on Gympie, and then hopefully expanding outwards as we go on.”

For more information on the project, head to "Back to School Backpacks” on Facebook.

Topics:  back to school charity random act of kindness school supplies

