Free online holiday drive tool and 10 lifesaving checks

INTRODUCING the new RACQ online holiday journey planner and 10 things to check before you drive off on the upcoming school break.

THE RACQ says its new journey planning website for motorists could save you and your family time, money and even injury or worse.

Although not yet formally open, the website is operational and Gympie Times readers are among the very first to know, a spokeswoman said yesterday.

The new website, 'roadconditions.com.au' can help you plan your drive, with information on fuel prices and availability and highway and traffic conditions.

And a few simple checks can save a lot of trouble, before you set out on your holiday drive. Here's a basic (and non-exhaustive list).

1.

Possibly the simplest and most neglected check of all is to ensure all your car's lights are working - headlights, parkers, indicators, reversing and brake lights, as well as registration plate lights (if you don't want a well deserved fine or even a crash to ruin your break).

Brake and indicator lights are especially important and often ignored, even though checking them is one of the simplest car maintenance tasks this side of washing your windscreen and mirrors. Just back up to a wall at night and try them out, noting what happens in the rear vision mirror. And do the same for the front lights.

One tip is that if your indicators are working especially fast, it is often a sign that they are faulty or about to malfunction - check for blown bulbs and fuses (and take some spares with you).

Brake light failure can cause a crash from behind and could lead to legal as well as medical and mechanical complications. A few dollars on a light bulb could make all the difference.

2.

Tyres - it is almost too easy to check tread depth and there is no excuse for not doing so. Don't forget the spare.

Inflation to the correct pressure is also vital for safety and often neglected. If you are going on a long trip it can also be important for fuel economy, so much so that the few minutes involved in topping up the air could be the best paid moments of your life. Make sure your jack works and you have a wheel brace.

3.

Check that engine oil and coolant are at the required level. These very simple things can stop your car in a big way if they are neglected. Pack some spare radiator hoses.

4.

Check the windscreen is not chipped or scratched. You do have to see where you are going.

Although wipers might not seem necessary in dry conditions, they are also part of the windscreen washing system, which can be very important in dusty conditions or if an oily film builds up.

If we do receive lots of rain, you will be glad they work.

5.

It doesn't hurt to have a fire extinguisher in working condition and within reach.

6.

Have a mechanic check over bearings, gearbox and differential oil levels, brakes and steering (including clutch and brake fluid levels and power steering oil, or have a whole service. Better to fix these now rather than at the roadside, and much better than having to wait in remote locations for spare parts. And don't forget fan and other drive belts. Take spares.

7.

Do the same checks on trailers and caravans, especially boat trailers with bearings that need to be re-packed with grease or replaced regularly, because of regular immersion.

8.

Plan your full journey including a rest stop for at least 15 minutes every two hours (change drivers if you can). Try to avoid driving more than 10 hours total in any day. Remember you are supposed to be on holidays, so take it easy on speed as well as time behind the wheel.

9.

Check out the RACQ's 'roadconditions.com.au', which can warn you of highway blockages (whether from flood, crashes or any other cause), It also lists every fuel outlet in Australia and can give you an idea of price comparisons and availability. Depending on the type of fuel you require (which may be a problem in some remote locations), it can advise on where to find diesel, ULP or premium fuels.

10.

Have a good rest before setting out. Lives, including your own, depend on your level of alertness.