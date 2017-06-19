Free money, new jobs 'works for us'

The Mary Valley Rattler, one of the big Gympie projects dependent on state government funding

Gympie has been delivered a major Budget windfall with an extra $6 million over two years allocated to the region through the Palaszczuk Government's successful Works for Queensland Program.

Acting Premier and Minister for Infrastructure Jackie Trad said that this new funding injection came after the first round was embraced by councils across the state.

"I am incredibly excited to announce another $6 million for the Gympie region, bringing our total Works for Queensland investment here to $12 million," Ms Trad said.

"Across regional Queensland councils are telling us that this program is creating jobs, building great community infrastructure and that they want to see more invested. We have listened and we are delivering."

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the funding was about jump starting job-creating projects and getting people working as soon as possible.

"The Gympie region is already benefiting from this program with projects like the restoration of the Mary Valley Rattler and the streetscape upgrades in Goomeri," Mr Saunders said.

"We know that these projects are having an enormously positive impact on the community and I'm excited to see this continue.

"I know that every member of the Palaszczuk Government is absolutely focused on creating local jobs and the extension of this program shows that commitment to this region."

Mayor of Gympie Regional Council Mick Curran said that they were excited to deliver more projects through the program.

"The Works for Queensland program is a wonderful initiative which is helping council deliver important projects while creating jobs and making a real difference to our community," Mayor Curran said.

Gympie Regional Council received first round Works for Queensland funding allocations for three projects.

For more information visit: www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/works-for-queensland