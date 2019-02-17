Free hearing checks coming to Gympie

One in six Australians suffer hearing loss in their lifetimes. This month, the Australian hearing bus is coming to Gympie to offer free health checks.

ONE in six Australians experiences hearing loss in their lifetimes, and now the Australian Hearing bus is on its way to Gympie to help.

Free hearing checks are on offer at the end of the month thanks to an impending visit from the mobile service, which is dropping by as part of its mission to raise hearing health awareness in communities.

Australian Hearing Maroochydore manager Louise Taylor said that because age-related hearing loss develops gradually over time, it is common for people to overlook warning signs their hearing is diminishing.

"Hearing loss is a prevalent issue in the community,” she said.

The Australian Hearing bus. Contributed

"One in six Australians is affected by hearing loss. And with an ageing population this is expected to increase to one in four by 2050.”

"A hearing check is a quick and easy way to measure the sounds you can and can't hear.

"Our team will also be on hand to guide you through what next steps you may have to take in regard to your hearing.”

Now with a 12-strong fleet of Australian Hearing buses, the mobile hearing service has provided over 175,000 free hearing checks in communities across Australia since the first bus was launched in 2009.

No destination is too isolated for the bus to visit.

Staff from the Australian Hearing bus Contributed

As well as having a hearing check, visitors to the bus can also find information on a range of common hearing issues and view a display of easy-to-use hearing devices for around the home.

This includes headsets for watching the TV and alert systems for doorbells.

"Not everyone who is experiencing problems hearing needs a hearing aid.

Sometimes they might just need support listening to the TV at normal volumes, hearing at noisy social events, or hearing friends and family on the phone,” Ms Taylor said.

No appointment is necessary.

Australian Hearing will provide hearing checks to any interested adults over 18 who visit the bus on the day.

The bus can be found at Bunnings Warehouse on Hall Rd on February 28, from 9.30am-2.30pm.

It is headed to Kingaroy on March 1, where it is setting up shop at Aldi on Youngman Rd from 9.30am-2.30pm.