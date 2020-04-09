Menu
Free Easter eggs on Sunday.
Free Easter eggs at Gympie stores on Sunday

Staff writer
9th Apr 2020 11:54 AM
WAYNE’S World Discount Variety Store (Wayne’s World) in Gympie will be giving away its entire stock of chocolate Easter Eggs this Easter Sunday, supporting those who have been negatively impacted by the current environment.

Following the devastating droughts, floods, bushfires and the current pandemic, Wayne’s World recognises the hardship its communities continue to face and is hoping to lift community spirits this Sunday with its giveaway.

The giveaway will be available at all stores across rural Queensland and Northern NSW as they continue to provide essential products at a discounted rate to its customers.

Wayne’s World CEO, Wayne Clark said its stores are doing all it can to continue supporting its community.

gympie easter
Gympie Times

