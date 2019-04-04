Menu
Grab a free ‘choc cross bun' or 'hot cross bun' doughnut today only.
Lifestyle

Free doughnuts at 7-Eleven today

by Rhian Deutrom
4th Apr 2019 1:12 PM

As Easter approaches, it's natural to find yourself distracted from work, consumed by thoughts of chocolate bunnies, bags full of tiny eggs and steamy hot cross buns.

Well, snap out of it, 'cause you've got a free doughnut to collect!

7-Eleven is handing out free Krispy Kreme hot cross doughnuts at stores across the country for today only.

To get your paws on a spicy little treat, all you need to do is download the 7-Eleven Fuel app on your smartphone.

Simple!

Once you've done that, head down to your local 7-Eleven store, pull up the app and click on the "My Offers" tab.

Present the winning barcode to your friendly shop assistant and scan it for your free treat.

But what's on offer?

Forget the boring glaze or that sickly sweet strawberry, today you can get a "choc cross bun" or a "hot cross bun" doughnut on the house.

According to 7-Eleven's Facebook page, the choc cross bun is filled with a delicious, gooey, chocolate crème centre, and the hot cross bun contains a spicy cinnamon filling.

The offer has already attracted hundreds of likes and comments online, so get down to a 7-Eleven now, before all the good ones are gone.

One person offered their followers a bite-by-bite account of their free doughnuts, breaking down the flavours and even ranking their experience out of 10.

The real question that emerged was how they managed to score two doughnuts?

But not everyone was impressed by the free giveaway.

One diehard hot cross bun traditionalist was not convinced by the offering, warning others not to venture near 7-Eleven.

