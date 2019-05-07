Free course could help inject $34m into Gympie economy

FUNDING EXPLAINED: Regional Training Queensland managers (back, from left) Carolyn Marsh and David Asher with staff members (front) Rhonda Acworth and Imogen Benstead.

AS PART of Queensland Small Business Week, Regional Training Queensland is running an event to help small businesses take advantage of grants and funding available.

"In regional areas like ours there is an extraordinary amount of money available to business owners who employ young people, as much as $34,000 in the first year,” David Asher from Regional Training Qld said.

"Many business owners feel that it's too hard to get through the funding process, so we have arranged for experts to explain in simple terms the processes involved and how to get started.

"If we could convince just 25 per cent of the region's businesses to put on a young person, it would pump directly into the local economy as much as $34 million.

"It would radically reduce unemployment in the region, kick start the local economy and all at little or no cost to the employers,” Mr Asher said.

The free information session and morning tea will be on Wednesday, May 29 from 10.30-11.30am at the Regional Training Qld offices at 37 Nash St, Gympie.

The session is free but bookings are essential as places are limited.

To book, head online to www.eventbrite.com.au/e/funding-for-employment-

explained-tickets or for more information contact the Regional Training team on 5481 2486 or email admin@regionaltrainingqld.com.au.