Free coffee for Gympie ambos, cops and firies today

THANK-YOU! Local schools says thanks to our emergency workers today with free coffee. Chevanon Photography

ARE you a Gympie police officer, paramedic or firefighter? Then today is your lucky day - Cooloola Christian College is serving all emergency service workers free coffee today.

As a big thank you - you can get a free coffee from 9am today at Solid Grounds Coffee at the Gympie police station on King St.

Cooloola Christian College Year 11 student, Dane Lamprecht said the act is about saying thank you to those that serve our community.

"I believe it is important to offer acts of service where we are able to, for those who continually work in situations that may be confronting and even dangerous for the benefit of our community.

"They selflessly commit their time and efforts in order to make Gympie a better place, and I feel it is important that we try to do the same”.