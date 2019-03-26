Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THANK-YOU! Local schools says thanks to our emergency workers today with free coffee.
THANK-YOU! Local schools says thanks to our emergency workers today with free coffee. Chevanon Photography
News

Free coffee for Gympie ambos, cops and firies today

26th Mar 2019 8:08 AM

ARE you a Gympie police officer, paramedic or firefighter? Then today is your lucky day - Cooloola Christian College is serving all emergency service workers free coffee today.

As a big thank you - you can get a free coffee from 9am today at Solid Grounds Coffee at the Gympie police station on King St.

Cooloola Christian College Year 11 student, Dane Lamprecht said the act is about saying thank you to those that serve our community.

"I believe it is important to offer acts of service where we are able to, for those who continually work in situations that may be confronting and even dangerous for the benefit of our community.

"They selflessly commit their time and efforts in order to make Gympie a better place, and I feel it is important that we try to do the same”.

ambulance cooloola christian college firefighters free coffee gympie region police
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Little girl hit by car behind school bus at Curra

    premium_icon UPDATE: Little girl hit by car behind school bus at Curra

    News Tragedy strikes when girl dashes to fetch forgotten school bag

    • 26th Mar 2019 8:45 AM
    One Nation asked NRA for millions

    premium_icon One Nation asked NRA for millions

    Politics Party’s actions labelled “sickening” by Birmingham

    • 26th Mar 2019 7:56 AM
    • 1 TimI
    Gympie veteran remembers 39 years in the air force

    premium_icon Gympie veteran remembers 39 years in the air force

    News The Anzac Day commemorations gives us all pause for thought.

    'Woodchipper murder': Turning point for stalled court case

    premium_icon 'Woodchipper murder': Turning point for stalled court case

    News Evidence thought to have been lost in the mail got through after all