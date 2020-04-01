Free access for GT readers for a limited time

The Gympie region is part of the Sunhsine Coast health District.

The Gympie region is part of the Sunhsine Coast health District.

FOR many decades. no crisis has affected as many people around the world as COVID-19.

For most of us, this means we’re spending the days isolated in our homes.

For many others, however, the virus has had a much more serious impact.

Thousands of Australians remain stranded overseas with no answer in sight as to when they will return.

The Centrelink lines have never been longer. Businesses have been forced to shut doors.

People’s livelihoods have suddenly been lost. And then there are those poor souls who have actually contracted the virus, and are - like the Tin Can Bay victim - being abused, threatened and harrassed via the telephone and Facebook. What kind of monster does that?

Loved ones have died and will continue to die as a result of this disease and we must all work together to look after each other and maintain our sense of community.

The situation can change dramatically from day to day, and The Gympie Times understands how confusing and frightening this can be.

It is vital we all have access to information as it comes to hand.

We are committing to keeping all of our readers informed during the crisis by launching a free digital subscription offer.

The offer begins today and gives full digital access to our quality journalism for a limited time, allowing more of our readers to stay-up-to date in this uncertain time.

Because when times are this tough, this is the least we can do.

