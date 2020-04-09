Menu
Try the creative writing activities for children from Launch Pad. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Try the creative writing activities for children from Launch Pad.
Family Fun

STUCK AT HOME: 25 creative writing worksheets for children

Susanna Freymark
8th Apr 2020 5:29 PM | Updated: 6:50 PM
HERE are 25 creative writing activities for you to print out at home.

They are designed for primary age children.

Years ago, when I was a primary school teacher, I ran a literacy centre and found children needed space to create their own ideas.

These activities are a launch pad to their imagination.

20 WAYS WE ARE KEEPING THE KIDS AMUSED AT HOME

The worksheets are designed to be fun and neat writing and correct spelling isn't the focus.

It's more about freeing them up to be creative.

If they are excited about an idea, then help them turn it into a story later and assist with spelling and grammar but let them get their idea out first without being constrained.

FOR PARENTS

Be specific in your feedback to your child.

Don't say - "Gee, that's good."

Tell them what you like about their work.

Make statements such as -

"That looks exciting, can you tell me more about what's going on?"

"I enjoyed your story, what happens next?"

"I like your colour choice, what made you think of that?"

"Your story is sad/scary, how do you feel about it?"

Follow this link for the downloadable activities

Enjoy. I am happy to share them with you during these times of home confinement.

WHERE TO GET SEEDLINGS TO PLANT A VEGIE GARDEN

Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
Creative writing worksheets for children.
