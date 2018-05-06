Fredman: Women in politics and what I learned from voters

CAMPAIGN: Bob Fredman says women got him across the line, especially his all-female campaign team. led by his wife Deb.

Gympie's newest councillor (or councillor-elect) Bob Fredman has spoken up for women in politics, even though he is not one and the person who was his main opponent in Saturday's Division 8 by-election is.

"That's why my team is all women," he said. "I pick the best people for the job."

And so did the electors who voted for him, he implied, when he added that big issues were the decisive factor.

"I don't deny women are needed for the most balanced team.

"They do approach things differently from males particularly on social matters.

"But issues are important," he said.

After talking to voters on the campaign trail, from Imbil to Jones Hill, and to Traveston, Kybong and Carters Ridge, he had a list of them.

Here it is:

"The majority of the issues people raised were big ones, global ones affecting the whole region.

"The management, or mismanagement of the Rattler project was a big issue. There are plenty of books on management, but council has written the book on mismanagement," he said.

"Widgee Engineering was too, even though it is not in the division and does not directly affect many people in Division 8.

"That was true of the majority of the things people raised with me.

"The partial closing of the local tips was an important local issue and the charging for rubbish disposal.

"Smithfield St was something people laughed at, for $2.5 million it was seen as an expensive joke."

Lack of public consultation was one recurring theme.

"At Imbil, a number of people want kayak access to Yabba Creek.

"The council built one and had a big unveiling three or four months ago, but without consultation.

"It turns out people do not like carrying kayaks over boulders to put them in the water, but they have to with the access the council built.

"On the other side, there is a beautiful unmaintained flat area which would have been cheaper to develop as kayak access and people would have loved it, or so a number of people commented.

"Some people want a skate park and we are told it is coming, but people want to it in the right place.

"In Kandanga, Main Street looks like the town council forgot, particularly after rain when dirt washes out of the driveways.

"At Amamoor, people are very happy about the Rattler, but not so much about the streetscaping.

"They built a roundabout with parking in it, which actually doesn't work at all.

"Outside the shop the council has provided for reverse parking.

"Amamoor's a place where you just pull up. I watched the roundabout one day and didn't see anyone park correctly.

"At the Traveston end of the division, with Kybong and Carters Ridge and Tuchekoi, they have a lot of road concerns, and deservedly so.

"It would be normal for everyone to have a gripe about council, but there were several more than normal and they were all well grounded from my point of view.

"For the most part people support the Rattler and the Amamoor community is quite excited about it, but they worry about the politics and the management.

"People were very concerned about the spread of Giant Rat's Tail grass and feel as though the council has not done enough and is losing the battle.

"People will always have a gripe but there seemed to be more of them.

"Transparency was a big one and consultation.

"People want to be included.

"They want Gympie to be a big country town rather than a coastal resort city, or maybe they would like something in between.

"Gympie doesn't need to be Disneyland or Dreamworld, like Smithfield Street is.

"The thing that struck me was the large number of people who were not from Division 8.

"They were concerned about things which affected the whole region."