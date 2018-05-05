Menu
Bob Fredman
Bob Fredman Tom Daunt
Fredman takes the lead in race for Div 8

Tom Daunt
5th May 2018 7:14 PM
FORMER council engineer, turned Division Eight candidate Bob Fredman has taken a commanding lead in the race to fill the vacated Mary Valley seat.

Currently, Mr Fredman has 51 percent of the vote with 1,684 after seven of 10 polling booths being counted.

Julie Walker has 25 percent of the vote and Tim Jerome 23 percent.

Mr Fredman started strongly, attracting a sizeable 52 percent of the votes after just two booths.

By the half way point he was still in front with 49.75 percent.

Three booths yet to be counted.

