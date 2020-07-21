Fredman stands by Main Roads ‘a — end of the world’ lash

GYMPIE region councillor Bob Fredman is standing staunch in his criticisms of the State Government’s Department of Main Roads.

A freak accident last Tuesday at Kandanga reportedly caused by a pothole on the Mary Valley Rd sparked the most recent debate over the safety of the five kilometre stretch between Amamoor and Kandanga.

The scene of a freak crash on Mary Valley Rd last week where an excavator fell on a Ute. Police at the time said it was caused by a pothole on the road. Photo: Maddie Manwaring

Cnr Fredman blamed the transport department for its neglect of one of the region’s main arterial roads and likened our place on the Main Roads map as at the “a — end”.

“This area is governed from the Bundaberg office, which in turn is governed by the Toowoomba office, which in turn is governed by the Brisbane office, which in turn is governed by the Main Roads Minister,” Cnr Fredman, a former head council engineer, reiterated yesterday on his official councillor Facebook page.

“Really, what hope have we got?”

He said last week he had only told half the story of “Main Roads engineering politics” and his criticism was just part of the ongoing fight from Gympie politicians to improve the stretch of Valley road.

“I have also had a number of meetings with our local state MP Tony Perrett,” he said.

“The council staff have also been active in pushing the case through their regular contacts,” he said.

“The fact is, the road is dangerous. If you wonder what the current standard is supposed to be, just take a drive along the adjoining Mary Valley Link Road.

“We as a council, have been begging Main Roads to give us the attention we deserve for quite some time.

Councillor Bob Fredman stands next to the Mary Valley Rd.

“Road safety is everyone’s business everywhere. Just because we are at the a — end of the Main Roads world doesn’t mean that we should accept mediocrity.”

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman last week said they were investigating last week’s crash on the Mary Valley Rd and would “undertake any works identified.”

They confirmed they were completing a project proposal to determine if an upgrade to the road between Mary Valley Link Road and Kandanga-Imbil Road was warranted.

“If warranted, any future funding will be subject to competing statewide priorities,” the DTMR spokesman said.

Cnr Fredman said the region’s road problems did not stop with the Mary Valley Rd either.

“The section of Yabba Creek Road through the centre of Imbil, particularly on weekends, is a pedestrian tragedy waiting to happen.

“And as for Normanby Bridge, I challenge anyone from Jones Hill or Southside to try and walk or ride over it. It makes doing the Story Bridge bridgewalk – without a harness – seem safe.

“So please Mr Main Roads, give us some real service in this area.

“Your staff, friends and relations might have to drive here some day.

“You may even consider establishing a district office in Gympie. It worked very well once before.”