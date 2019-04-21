Fredman stands by criticism of hidden cost of council 'wrap'

Councillor Bob Fredman stands by his estimate that the Gympie council newsletter costs $200k to produce

A letter to the editor by Cnr Bob Fredman:

IT IS with some disappointment that I respond to Merv Welch's letter in this paper last Saturday. In his letter he stated that he was told by both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor that my statement in an earlier letter about the Council's Round-up magazine costs $200,000 per year was "false”.

They advised him that it actually costs $111,000.

It is disappointing, because I don't think I was wrong, and because it overshadows the fact that Mr Welch was trying to raise money for Little Haven (a great local cause).

The facts are simple. The CEO recently advised all councillors that the "printing and distribution” cost for the Round-up magazine is $111,413 per year.

What about all of the staff time to create it? For each edition, staff compose about 8000 words and arrange about 50 photos, then juggle and edit each "story” to make a slick final product.

I stand by my estimate of a total of $200k.

Cr Bob Fredman,

Gilldora