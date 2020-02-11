Fredman ‘sacking’ still haunts council letters

It is regrettable that the Mayor has not had the courage to tell Mr Plant the whole truth.

Mr Plant has conveniently ignored the statements I made in December 2016. I stated that Mr Fredman was sacked and then renegotiated to retire. A statement I have been clear on for more than three years.

Yes I now have proof and that is why I am making the statement.

Staff need to have faith in the honesty and integrity of its management. Mr Fredman should have never been sent packing. He was highly respected, knowledgeable, efficient, and had no black marks against his name. The speeches by the Mayor and others at his departure morning tea absolutely confirmed this. The tears from staff also echo just how respected Mr Fredman was within the organisation and how disappointed they were with he way he was treated.

It was well known he clashed with the CEO, particularly about unnecessary spending, and that explains the whole saga.

It is a fact that at least one other respected member of the community was told by the Mayor beforehand that the CEO was going to remove Mr Fredman. This respected community member knew Mr Fredman was to "retire" before Mr Fredman did.

Staff need to have openness and honesty so they can have the security of knowing that if they perform, their job will be stable.

The dishonesty surrounding this Fredman matter is why it is essential to have a complete management review. The review needs to evaluate the structure, performance and culture of the organisation.

The staff survey is the very tool that measures the performance of our CEO and management and therefore provides the community with a mechanism of accountability through councillors, fostering trust in our organisation.

If elected Mayor, I will instigate an independent review of our CEO and management, focusing on the structure, performance and culture of the organisation.

Glen Hartwig