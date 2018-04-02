Fredman questions Rattler costs quoted in council newsletter

Letter to the Editor from Division 8 by-election prospective candidate Bob Fredman

Questions on the council newsletter

I HAVE (recently) received by mail a copy of the latest council magazine, The Round-up.

It's big, bold and colourful. I for one find it fascinating to read how well the council is performing. But what does it cost us and is it necessary?

Work on the Rattler's Deep Creek bridge. Scott Kovacevic

It would have been useful to mention the Division 8 by-election on May 5, a date that has been known for more than three weeks.

READ MORE: Hefty Rattler site contract comes with long-term gain says Mayor

In the same publication, councillor Glen Hartwig says the cost to ratepayers of the Rattler is $7.5 million.

Restored Rattler carriages. Rattler Railway Company

Is not the real figure much higher, after you take into account the council received a state grant that could have gone instead (if they had applied) to roads, drainage or waste facilities that will inevitably cost ratepayers?

Councillor Glen Hartwig Renee Albrecht

I look forward to asking many questions on full costs and benefits if I am successful in the by-election.

Bob Fredman,

Gilldora