Fredman launches re-election campaign, cites his big issues

MARY Valley councillor and former Gympie Regional Council executive Bob Fredman has today announced he will indeed run again for Division 8 of the council on March 28.

“I wish to formally confirm that I intend standing again for Division 8 (Jones Hill and Mary Valley) in this forthcoming council election,” Mr Fredman said.

“The Mary Valley is my home, and its welfare is my passion.

“I’m here to see good management, and better value for our rate payers.

“I have not been on council long enough to achieve all my goals.

“The new council might be very different, and I am excited at the prospect of being able to represent the division again.

“My close scrutiny of roads (especially from my pushbike seat) has had me vocal on standards on both local and state roads. I am equally interested in all other aspects of the services that council provides.

“There are several big things I want to see for the division in this next term, such as the rail trail from Amamoor to Imbil, and upgrades to the Mary Valley Road.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve, and will return the trust if elected again.”

Bob Fredman, Gilldora, Gympie Regional Councillor Division 8