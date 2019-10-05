Menu
Minister Mark Furner releases Mary River Cod fingerlings into Borumba Dam.
News

Fredman: Fun police not welcome at Borumba

by Bob Fredman
5th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
I REFER to the news this week (The Gympie Times, September 30) that SEQWater, the owner of Borumba Dam, is taking action that will effectively close down the operations of the Lake Borumba Fish Stocking Association.

This association has been working for many years out of a State Government building at the dam that SEQWater is now condemning.

The LBFSA is a group of volunteers who love the dam and they love fishing.

They want fishing to be sustainable and the benefit of their work flows right along the Mary River.

SEQWater is a big wealthy organisation that could easily help the LBFSA continue its work if it wanted to.

I believe that Minister Furner, who I met at the dam earlier this year, is fully supportive of the LBFSA.

I can understand SEQWater bureaucrats being risk-averse from time to time during extreme rain events, but hey, don't become the fun police up here.

Please start to recognise that great things are happening in the Mary Valley and we'd love you to play your part too.

Bob Fredman,

GRC Councillor Division 8

