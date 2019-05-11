Menu
Bob Fredman
Bob Fredman Renee Albrecht
News

Fredman a year on: I've done my best to make presence felt

by Letter to the Editor by Bob Fredman
11th May 2019 9:00 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

One year on for councillor

I'VE been in office as the Division 8 (Mary Valley) councillor for one year now. It is timely to reflect on what has happened over that time.

Being a councillor you are just one of a team and have to work with others for the betterment of everyone. Hence I have supported many proposals that have a net common good. I have avoided being confrontational for the sake of winning a political point.

In relation to finances I have done my best to make my presence felt. I have debated strongly (but been on the losing side) on issues where I believe too much money is being spent without enough benefit for ratepayers. An example is the multi-million dollar Upper Mary St beautification.

I have been vocal in relation to matters about the management of the Rattler; suffice to say the Rattler is here to stay and all I can push for is better accountability for the ongoing costs to ratepayers.

I have been open with my thoughts, and have maintained regular posts on my public Facebook page.

But roads continue to be my passion and I am hoping that a new culture in that part of council will lead to better maintenance. I drive my own car for council business, and feel every pothole.

My duty as a liaison between the council and the people has brought me a lot of work in the past year. I never thought I could help so many individual ratepayers.

The Valley from The Dawn to Traveston is a vibrant place where things are happening. It's a privilege to be part of it, and I remain grateful for the opportunity.

So here I am one year on - please contact me if I can help you in some way.

Cr Bob Fredman,

Gilldora

Gympie Times

