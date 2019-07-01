Freddy’s ‘mad’ heavyweight omission for decider

Daniel Saifiti (left) has kept his place ahead of David Klemmer.

Brad Fittler is set to make the biggest decision of his short Origin coaching career when the Blues great names his team for the decider in Sydney.

Fittler named an unchanged side from Game Two to face Queensland on Monday, with James Maloney and Nathan Cleary retaining their spots in the halves.

Panthers playmaker Maloney has been cleared to play in the decider after escaping a charge for a chicken wing tackle on Warriors forward Bunty Afoa.

St George Illawarra star Tariq Sims held his place following a strong showing in game two despite being hit with a dangerous contact charged for a shot on Michael Morgan.

Sims, who will front the NRL judiciary on Tuesday, has elected to fight charge.

But the omission of Klemmer is sure to rise a few eyebrows despite Brad Fittler confirming the Knights enforcer will come in to the side should Sims fail to beat the charge.

"I did apologise in my column straight after the game because I did get it wrong, but I will go just as hard on Freddie and the selectors if the reports are right that David Klemmer will not start for the Blues," The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield said.

"It is madness, absolute madness.

David Klemmer has been left out of Brad Fittler’s side. Picture: Adam Head

"If he's not the best front-rower in the state I'll give it away.

"Don't forget his toughness - he played and carried a broken wrist (in Origin I). With respect to Daniel Saifiti - he is a fantastic player who did a terrific job in Perth. "But he is a grade below David Klemmer."

Klemmer's Newcastle teammate Daniel Saifiti retains his position in the side as a reward for his performance in the Blues' 38-6 game two victory in Perth.

NSW TEAM FOR GAME III DECIDER

1. James Tedesco

2. Blake Ferguson

3. Tom Trbojevic

4. Jack Wighton

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. James Maloney

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Damien Cook

10. Paul Vaughan

11. Boyd Cordner (c)

12. Tyson Frizell

13. Jake Trbojevic

14. Dale Finucane

15. Tariq Sims

16. Cameron Murray

17. Wade Graham

18th man. Clint Gutherson