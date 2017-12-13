Frecklington takes charge - what's in it for Gympie?

TAKING US TO THE TOP: LNP leader and western Gympie MP Deb Frecklington, at Gympie RSL with sub branch president Peter Maddocks and Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

TAKING US TO THE TOP: LNP leader and western Gympie MP Deb Frecklington, at Gympie RSL with sub branch president Peter Maddocks and Gympie MP Tony Perrett. Renee Albrecht

IT was straight to business this morning for new LNP leader Deb Frecklington on Day One in her new job as Queensland Opposition leader.

The LNP's first first female leader was moving at Mach One when she spoke to The Gympie Times this morning.

Amid a frantic round of phone calls and emails that started well before breakfast, her first high profile task is to sort out who is who in her alternative Cabinet - lots more phone calls and emails and a full day of face to face talking and listening.

It will take at least the rest of the week, she predicted.

"I'll be speaking to (deputy leader) Tim Mander and all my colleagues and trying to get it done as quickly as possible.

"We have an incompetent Labor Government and when you have an incompetent Government, you've got to have a formidable Opposition.

"We have a great deal of sheer hard work ahead.

"I'll establish my Shadow Cabinet and try to get to work straight away and make sure we hold the Government to account."

But what does her appointment mean for Gympie, including our part of her Nanango electorate?

"Gympie region takes up a third of my electorate, so it's an area I have to pay a lot of attention to.”

She will be doing that in co-operation with her political neighbour, Tony Perrett, who represents the rest of Gympie region.

Mrs Frecklington became the representative for Gympie's western districts from Woolooga to Goomeri and beyond, in the recent state electoral redistribution.

"I have a good working relationship with Tony Perrett,” she said, adding that the two electorates had much in common, including many shared political and economic interests.

"We work together very well and I look forward to continuing to work with him.

"We've got a lot of mutual interests in the Gympie area.

"And Tony Perrett has an interest in the South Burnett as well."

But Mrs Frecklington says she "really can't comment” on any potential future for Mr Perrett on the Opposition front benches.

"I can't, I'm sorry.

"I'm a consultative person and I would like to be a consultative leader and I have yet to talk to Tim and the rest of my colleagues.

"It would be inappropriate to talk without talking first to my party room."

Mrs Frecklington came into state parliament in 2012, replacing Dorothy Pratt, who had represented the area as an Independent "for 12 or 13 years."

"Dorothy retired when I announced my candidacy," she said,

"I have to sit down with my colleagues now.

"We had 100 policies we took to the last election and we have to revisit a lot of them.

"There are important ones like regional road, bridge and water infrastructure, things which are very important in the regions and which we can't walk away from.

"We have to put it all on the table and not give in to knee jerk reactions."

She says her election will be good for "the entire Gympie and South Burnett region. "

"I feel the election of me as leader of the LNP will really give the region a boost.

"Having your local MP as leader naturally gives the region a publicity boost," she said.

She said she is determined to stand up for issues in the region, including those bread and butter road and water projects.

"That's still my focus, but now I have some extra grunt behind that."

Her new leadership role will mean strong representation on the issues that arise locally, she said.

She promised a no-frills "what you see is what you get" approach.

And she promised to take the fight right up to the Labor Government and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, especially on issues affecting the often neglected regions where half of Queensland lives.

"I really have to go,” she said. "Sorry, but it's so busy right now.”