Frecklington slams opponent’s petty politics on power plant

RUBBISH: Deb Frecklington has slammed a One Nation candidate over claims she plans to close a power station in her electorate. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

DEB Frecklington has lashed a One Nation candidate and accused him of playing "petty politics" over the future of the Tarong Power Station in her electorate.

The member for Nanango issued the rebuke to One Nation candidate Tony Scrimshaw who is hoping to unseat the opposition leader at the October election.

In a media release announcing his candidacy, Mr Scrimshaw claimed Ms Frecklington would close the Tarong Power Station near Nanango.

"I don't agree with Deb Frecklington's plans to close Tarong and cover prime agricultural land with solar panels," Mr Scrimshaw said.

It's a claim Ms Frecklington flat out denied, pledging the power station would remain if she were to win at the election.

"This is the type of petty politics that the people of my region don't deserve," she said.

"He's got his facts wrong there."

But despite her rebuke, the former soldier turned budding political candidate is standing by his claims.

He pointed to the announcement by the opposition leader that an LNP government would require state-owned electricity companies to invest in renewable energy in an effort to prepare the state for a "future without coal".

"She doesn't want to support coal, and her party doesn't want to support coal," he said.

But he also partially walked back the claim, noting the station had a remaining life cycle expectancy of 16 years and claimed the opposition had not committed to extending the plant's lifespan.

"All she's doing is saying it's going to stay open - well yeah we know it's going to stay on for 16 years, but when that 16 years is up - what power source are you going to have?" he said.

But when questioned by the South Burnett Times as to whether a voter would understand this meaning from his original remark, Mr Scrimshaw failed to answer the question.

He instead claimed the LNP was "quibbling" and divided over coal and detailed his hopes for Queensland to become a "superpower for power".

"A bit like Texas of America with the oil. We've got the resources to do it, but we can't just put all our eggs in one basket and shut down all our coal power stations," he said.

Ms Frecklington also rubbished his claim that she planned to "cover prime agricultural land with solar panels", noting she had worked with the Queensland Farmers Federation for some time to protect agricultural land.