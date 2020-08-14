Frecklington responds to border closure stance criticism

DESPITE what some see as a transient stance on border policy, Deb Frecklington has responded to accusations the LNP's border stance has led to complacency among Queenslanders.

Mrs Frecklington called for the state borders to be open as early as July 1 and as health directions changed so did LNP's border stance.

Mrs Frecklington said the border controls are not set and forget.

"As the situation in other states changes so should our response in Queensland," Mrs Frecklington said.

"The LNP supports stronger action on borders to keep Queenslanders safe and protect lives and livelihoods.

"In fact, I've called for anyone found breaching the restrictions to face the maximum penalty - $13,345 fine or six months jail."

After several people lied on border deceleration forms in recent weeks, Frecklington outright rejected claims the LNP's border stance may have help fuel complacency in the community.

"There is no room for complacency in a pandemic - Queensland must remain constantly vigilant," Mrs Frecklington said.

"I have always said restrictions and mandatory quarantine must be strictly enforced.

"It was the Palaszczuk Labor Government's failed honour system at the border and gaps in their enforcement of restrictions that put Queensland lives and livelihoods at risk.

"We call for stricter policy on borders to protect lives and livelihoods and I have been saying from day one to listen to the health advice as it constantly changes."