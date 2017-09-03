Freak wave injures jet ski rider on Cooloola Coast

A man has been injured after hitting a freak wave while riding his jet ski at Double Island Point.

A YOUNG man was airlifted from Double Island Point with suspected spinal injuries after the jet ski he was riding hit a freak wave at high speed yesterday.

The 20-year-old was forced to swim to safety after hitting the wave at and falling off his jet ski, and was taken to hospital by the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter which landed on the beach about 1.45pm.

Paramedics treat the injured man. RACQ Lifeflight

A QAS Flight Paramedic assisted local ambulance crews in treating the patient for suspected spinal injuries before the he was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.