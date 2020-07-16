Freak accident reignites fears over ‘state’s worst’ road

The scene of a truck and care crash on the Mary Valley Highway on Tuesday.

SAFETY concerns over a “grossly substandard” stretch of the Mary Valley Highway have been reignited following Tuesday’s terrifying incident involving an excavator and a ute near Kandanga.

Three people escaped serious injury when the excavator landed on the ute after tipping off a truck travelling on the busy arterial.

Police said at the time the truck had been carrying the excavator when it hit a pothole, causing it to a blow a tire and lose control.

The Mary Valley Highway is the responsibility of the State Government, and is the gateway to the Mary Valley, carrying an ever increasing volume of traffic.

Valley councillor Bob Fredman, a former director of engineering with the council, has described the 5km stretch between Amamoor and Kandanga as “the worst section of state arterial road I know of” and 12 months ago tried to get action on improving it.

“I said that the Mary Valley Rd between Amamoor and Kandanga is the worst section of state arterial road I know of. Given the bends, the bumps, the speeds, and the trucks, it’s an accident waiting to happen all of the time,” Mr Fredman said yesterday.

Councillor Bob Fredman Mary Valley Highway.

“After I raised it in council the first time, I understand the Mayor at the time raised it with Main Roads. I have heard nothing since.

“I myself raised it at a private meeting with the acting District Director last year. Again, I have heard nothing since.

“The lack of any response suggests that Main Roads doesn’t care. The Mary Valley Road is at the a—-end of the Bundaberg TMR district, and also at the a—-end of the Toowoomba TMR region.

“But I care. Thank God no one was hurt in yesterday’s horrendous accident. But one day the road will get someone unless something is done soon.”

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has been contacted for a response.