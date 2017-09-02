Freak accident leaves bike rider stranded in bushland

A trail bike rider stranded in bushland after a freak accident left him with a broken leg.

A TRAIL bike rider spent the night with a broken leg in bushland west of Gympie, but was rescued in the morning thanks to his own preparation.

LifeFlight Rescue said the 47-year-old man had been trail-bike riding in Wrattens National Park before setting up camp for the night.

"After setting up camp, the rider decided to move his bike. However while he was attempting to do so, the bike fell on him fracturing his leg," LifeFlight said in a statement.

"The man found he was unable to leave his campsite due to his injury. He decided to re-assess his condition in the morning as he was very well-equipped for the night."

LifeFlight said the man activated his personal emergency beacon, which alerted AMSA to his location.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is based in Canberra and has responsibility during search and rescues.

"AMSA activated the Bundaberg based RACQ LIfeFlight Rescue helicopter to the scene just before 7am," LifeFlight said.

"The rescue helicopter located the campsite and winched the QAS Flight Paramedic to the ground where he treated the patient for his injury."

Pilot Mike Thomas said in the statement that the rider's actions and preparedness had helped rescue authorities locate him quickly

"He had his personal locator beacon there with him which had sent co-ordinates to AMSA in Canberra which they provided to us," he said.

"With the aid of our on-board beacon receiver that took us right over the top of the injured rider. The fact that his tent was a nice bright orange colour made it easy to spot him and we were able to winch the paramedic down close to him."

The man was flown to the Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.