Fraudster and Palmer wife mansion
Crime

Fraudster mum wants to swap cell for Palmer mansion

by Vanda Carson
20th Aug 2019 7:01 PM
A FRAUDSTER and mother of two has lost her bid to be freed from prison on bail so she can live in a $3 million Gold Coast mansion owned by Clive Palmer's wife.

Laura Aprile, 61, asked Supreme Court justice Peter Davis to release her from Numinbah jail because she has appealed her conviction for fraud and her four-year head sentence.

Justice Davis rejected her bail application in court on Friday.

Aprile told the court in her sworn statement that if freed she would live at a $3 million canal-front mansion on Queen Guineveres Place at Sovereign Islands.

Property records show the home is owned by Anna Alexandrova Palmer, wife of former billionaire Clive Palmer.

The property is believed to be rented for $1200 a week.

 

Laura Aprile
Laura Aprile

 

 

The Sovereign Islands mansion
The Sovereign Islands mansion

 

Aprile filed a notice of appeal against her fraud conviction on March 4 and it is listed for hearing in the Court of Appeal on September 5, the court heard.

She was sentenced to four years' prison with a non-parole period of 18 months in Southport District Court on February 15.

At her sentencing she told her family she feared getting fat in prison, just minutes before she was led off by corrective services.

A jury found her guilty of nine fraud and forgery charges after a five-day trial.

She was convicted of ripping off taxpayers to the tune of $243,181 by getting a GST refund she wasn't entitled to, by lodging false business activity statements with the Australian Taxation Office.

She was ordered to repay the money.

She gave evidence at her trial, claiming she did not intend to deceive the ATO.

The Commonwealth DPP submitted at her bail hearing that bail should be refused because she was unlikely to succeed with her appeal.

 

 

View from a living room at 15 Queen Guineveres Place, Sovereign Islands
View from a living room at 15 Queen Guineveres Place, Sovereign Islands
