Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fraser tour guide drink-drives while driving backpackers

Annie Perets
by
DRINK DRIVER: Timothy Mark Heffernan, 36, of Rainbow Beach, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
DRINK DRIVER: Timothy Mark Heffernan, 36, of Rainbow Beach, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

A FRASER Island tour guide was still drunk when he got behind the wheel with a group of backpackers on-board.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Timothy Mark Heffernan was more than twice the legal alcohol limit when stopped for a random breath test on the island's eastern beach.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty on Wednesday to drink-driving.

The former tour leader told the court he had lost his livelihood and home since the incident on December 9 last year.

"I made a very big mistake," Heffernan said.

"I love my job as a tour guide on Fraser Island."

Heffernan stayed up drinking with backpackers from his tour group the night before, the courtroom heard.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Heffernan was stopped by police officers about 7.50am.

He was driving a four-wheel drive vehicle where "a number of backpackers" were seated.

"He stated he consumed half a bottle of Wild Turkey Bourbon," Snr Const Edwards said.

Heffernan blew an alcohol reading of .102.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told him that he abused his position of responsibility.

Heffernan was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
'Vile act': Koala screwed to post, experts can't confirm it was alive

'Vile act': Koala screwed to post, experts can't confirm it was...

A CONSERVATIONIST has slammed a vile act in which a koala was screwed to a picnic table pole, saying they are not yet sure if it was alive or dead at the time.

When you can see a once-in-a-lifetime lunar trifecta

Blood Moon

Blue moon, blood moon and supermoon converge on the same night

125-year-old bridge gets major overhaul

RENEWAL: The Deep Creek rail bridge is getting a major upgrade ahead of the Rattler's return.

More than 50 components to be replaced on historic bridge.

Our duck ponds have turned green - what's going on?

DUCK AND COVER: Mick and Jenni Lund enjoy a break at the Lake Alford duck ponds, which some residents say are in need of cleaning up following a vegetation outbreak.

Plants overtake waters of popular Gympie park.

Local Partners