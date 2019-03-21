'Fraser should have broken the c---'s nose'

BREAKING BAD: A teenager cracks an egg over the head of Senator Fraser Anning, who retaliated by swinging his fists at the youth.

FAR-right extremism and "s---posting” has been under a spotlight since the Christchurch terror attack, and The Gympie Times Facebook page has not been immune to disturbing, threat-laced comments.

A series of articles about the events - from the Senator's controversial comments criticising Islam mere hours after 50 Muslims were killed in the Christchurch terror attacks, to his egging at the hands of a 17-year-old teen - attracted hundreds of comments, some of which dived straight into violent rhetoric.

One particular Facebook user highlighted the problem in spades.

In one response he welcomed the alleged Christchurch terrorist's actions. Spelling errors have not been corrected.

"Have you seen what Islam dos to (gay people)?

The user then followed this up with support for the five men who wrestled the teen to the ground in a headlock in the incident involving the egging of Senator Anning.

"Their bodyguards ya dumb c---.....it's what their payed (sic) for...”

The teenager has been widely lauded for his actions in the media, despite legal experts saying they amount to common assault under the law.

Almost $40,000 was crowd-funded for any legal fees he may incur, and a few online readers said he deserved a medal.

However, there were many more who said the teen deserved punishment outside the law.

Another user suggested police brutality was an appropriate response.

"Back in my day ....ha the ole police lock up and phone book flogging in the cell ...that'll learn the young whipper snapper.”

Yet another said excessive force would be reasonable.

"He should have hit the POS a few more times; maybe given a couple boots to the ribs.”

Mourners place flowers as they pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, March 16, 2019.

"Should have punched him harder and learnt him some respect,” was the response from another user.

And another user argued a broken egg should result in nothing less than broken bones.

"F---- bunch of precious no braining pansies.

"Fraser should of broken the c---- nose.”

Some nuance to be found

ASIDE from some offensive rhetoric, The Gympie Times Facebook page attracted some more nuanced comments about the events involving Senator Fraser Anning in the past week.

Christine Blanckensee: This is not acceptable egging someone is bullying if you don't agree with any politicians vote them out.

Mary Assumpta Mulholland: No it was out of order. But the reaction of the thug bodyguards was way over the top and extremely violent.

Nikki Thorburn-Bruce: I am no fan of Anning, but the egging was the first instance of assault. He was provoked and retaliated. Surely not one would waste a courts time on an incident so naff.

Kerrie McKewin: They both should be. You don't hit people in the head with an egg or a fist. Yes defend yourself but he hit him and than went him that was fighting not defending

Jo Lee: Why is he (Senator Anning) not allowed to have an opinion. Isn't condemning others for not sharing the same views what started this mess in the first place ?????

Margie Spotts: This sort of ignorance incites hatred and fear. It has nothing to do with gun laws: it has everything to do with bigotry and lack of education. Try respect and kindness.

An injured person is loaded in an ambulance following a shooting at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Multiple people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Mike Arthur: I think his remarks make him just as bad as any right wing Christian/Muslim/radical generaliser who fails to see the humanity in an awful situation. To the people who are commenting "what about Bali, what about the christians”... the world is outraged every time something like that happens. Because just like Muslims praying in a mosque, the victims of these tragedies are humans too! The mentality of "well they deserve it because they have done other things” doesn't make any sense. The people in that mosque were just normal people, not fanatics or terrorists themselves, but dads and brothers. They owned businesses, taught in universities, studied, helped the community and were human beings. Some of the people who died were innocent children. How can you sit there and say "well they deserve it”? You don't deserve to be killed because a white Australian went into a mosque and killed 50 people. So why do they deserve to be killed because there are fanatical people out there who use their religion to validate their own awful actions? We are all just people, just human beings.