Fraser Island wins best family camping spot

Fraser Island has been voted the top camping spot in the 2017 Best Family Travel Awards by Out and About with Kids magazine. Mark Seabury

FRASER Island has beaten the likes of Byron Bay, the Blue Mountains and the Grampians to be named the best camping spot in Australia for families.

More than 40,000 votes were cast across 20 categories in the Out and About With Kids magazine's 2017 Best of Family Travel Awards.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi said Fraser Island was the only Queensland destination among the finalists in the camping category.

"It's fantastic to see that other Australians share our view that Fraser Island is a top spot for families," he said.

Other camping spot finalists included Wilsons Promontory and the Murray River in Victoria; Innes National Park in South Australia; and Batemans Bay, Southwest Rocks and Greenpatch in New South Wales.

OAWK publisher Elisa Elwin said the family travel market was an important and growing one, particularly with the trend towards multi-generational holidays and post-babymoons.

"Destinations like Queensland, Hawaii, Bali and Fiji are always well-represented in the votes," she said.

"Every year we see firm family favourites emerge but we also gain insight into the shifts and emerging trends in family holidays, reflected in the voting."

For a full list of winners, visit outandaboutwithkids.com.au