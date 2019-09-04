Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

GET AWAY: Air Fraser will take tourist from Bundaberg to Fraser Island this week.

GET AWAY: Air Fraser will take tourist from Bundaberg to Fraser Island this week. Air Fraser

A PILOT was able to put his plane down safely on Fraser Island just moments after the landing gear failed.

Fraesr Island Air chief pilot Gerry Geltch said despite the failure, he had been able to complete a "textbook landing", adding that the plane had almost stopped when the fault became apparent.

The incident happened on August 24 about 1.15pm on Fraser Island involving a GA-8 Airvan that was carrying five passengers.

He said some sort of fault with the bolts was believed to be behind the landing gear failure.

Mr Geltch said even if the failure had happened earlier, he would have been able to land safely as he and his crew trained extensively for such situations, likening it to pulling over a car with a flat tyre.

"It was very uneventful."

No one was injured in the incident, which is now being investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

As part of the investigation, the ATSB will conduct interviews, examine components from the aircraft and obtain aircraft maintenance and inspection records.

Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties to appropriate action can be taken.