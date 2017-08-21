23°
News

Fraser Island and nearby chopper rescues make for day of drama

Arthur Gorrie
| 21st Aug 2017 6:42 PM
Two rescues off Fraser Island made for a busy day for rescue chopper crews.
Two rescues off Fraser Island made for a busy day for rescue chopper crews. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE rescues in the Fraser Island area made for a flat out day for crews of the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter rescue service on Monday.

One rescue was about 74km off the Fraser Island coast, when a woman had to be winched from the Pacific Explorer cruise ship, after she suffered a medical condition.

Earlier, the chopper was called to rescue someone directly off the island, a woman in her 20s who had suffered a sight-related medical condition while holidaying on the island.

And a girl, 3, was airlifted after bvecoming unwell overnight on Sunday-MOnday.

The young girl was holidaying on the island with her family.

Her condition was under close observation but deteriorated during the morning and early afternoon, resulting in the chopper being called in about 1.40pm

She was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable dcondition.

It was the fourth mission flown to Fraser Island in the previous 72 hours, three of them in only a few hours on Monday.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola coast fraser coast fraser island lifeflight rescue pacific explorer

Woman almost speared as car ploughs through yards

Woman almost speared as car ploughs through yards

Lucky escape for family after their out of control car smashes through two fences and front yards in Gympie, and a star picket speared through the windscreen

Police combat rise in car crash injuries

ROAD SAFETY WEEK: Senior Constable Debra Wruck

Police kick of road safety week

Attention graduates! Sixty $5000 scholarships up for grabs

Gympie region graduates who are leaving school this year, considering a career change or just need a boost to get skills that will get them a job, have just one week left to apply for a TAFE Queensland scholarship for semester one of 2018.

Graduates can apply for one of 60 scholarships

Would you know what to do in a nuclear attack?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Should our leaders be telling us?

Local Partners

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

UPDATE: Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Couple welcomes first child

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Valley Show: Still going strong after 98 years

Lotus and Bella Leucht.

The Mary Valley Show attracting some of it's best crowds yet

Opera star 'springs' in Gympie for show

ON SONG: A Gympie performance will be added to Clarissa Foulcher's impressive resume next month.

Mezzo soloist brings her dazzling range to gold city.

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

DUAL LIVING ON ACREAGE

208 Nash Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 2 4 Offers Over...

WHEN I MEAN BIG, I MEAN BIG! This property has so much to offer. Located approx. 10 minutes to Mary Street, Gympie is this well built, beautiful lowset brick...

East facing flood free Glenwood block

Lot 104 Trotter Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land This East facing block in Trotter Rd will lend its self to ... $70,000

This East facing block in Trotter Rd will lend its self to a beautiful house block. It has some mature hard wood trees amongst it, The block has regrowth over it...

MOTIVATED SELLER - MUST BE SOLD

98 Stumm Rd, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

With a motivated seller this property won't last long. Located at 98 Stumm Rd, Southside this home offers: - In town living with the benefit of a quiet...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN !!

23 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $195,000 ...

Looking for an investment opportunity - ideally located in the heart of the town precinct, zoned "District Centre" on 999m2 allotment. * Home is over 100 years...

ONCE IN A WHILE SOMETHING SPECIAL COMES ALONG...

26 Plowman Road, Canina 4570

House 3 2 10 CONTACT AGENT

26 Plowman Rd, Canina is just that, something special. Located on the much desired Eastern side of Gympie, this property needs to be put on your, must be seen...

CHEAP ACREAGE

158 Brisbane Road, Monkland 4570

Residential Land WOW! Cheap acreage approximately 3km from Mary Street! Please note a residential ... $38,000

WOW! Cheap acreage approximately 3km from Mary Street! Please note a residential property cannot be built on this property as the land is affected fully by major...

AFFORDABLE ACREAGE

164 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 $359,000

If you have been looking for an acreage property that ticks all the boxes without breaking your bank account, then look no further, this property will impress the...

FARMING LIFESTYLE

66 Parallel Road, Wooroolin 4608

4 1 2 Sold for...

A terrific lifestyle opportunity has come to the market and for what is on offer; this one is not worth skipping past. Private and surrounded by rural setting is...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

Perfect Investment Property - Returning $305 Per Week!

8 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 4 $239,000

Nestled on an exceptional 1047m2 fully fenced block, this delightful property has so much potential for the perfect family home or smart investment. Built to stand...

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

New Gympie real estate mag has everything you need

Look out for SOLD ON in The Gympie Times on Wednesday.

The first Gympie edition of Sold On will be out on Wednesday

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South