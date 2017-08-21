Fraser Island and nearby chopper rescues make for day of drama

Two rescues off Fraser Island made for a busy day for rescue chopper crews.

THREE rescues in the Fraser Island area made for a flat out day for crews of the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter rescue service on Monday.

One rescue was about 74km off the Fraser Island coast, when a woman had to be winched from the Pacific Explorer cruise ship, after she suffered a medical condition.

Earlier, the chopper was called to rescue someone directly off the island, a woman in her 20s who had suffered a sight-related medical condition while holidaying on the island.

And a girl, 3, was airlifted after bvecoming unwell overnight on Sunday-MOnday.

The young girl was holidaying on the island with her family.

Her condition was under close observation but deteriorated during the morning and early afternoon, resulting in the chopper being called in about 1.40pm

She was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable dcondition.

It was the fourth mission flown to Fraser Island in the previous 72 hours, three of them in only a few hours on Monday.