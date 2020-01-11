Fraser dingoes ‘blamed for human error’ and disputed science

QUT researcher Katie Woolaston has strongly criticised dingo management on Fraser Island and has claimed World Heritage listing has contributed to excessive numbers of people visiting the island.

Her findings back claims by the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation, which has Native Title rights to much of the island, increasingly known by its Aboriginal name, K’Gari.

The Aboriginal group says it has been wrongly excluded for input into dingo management and would do a better job than the state government.

BAC director Luke Barrowcliffe said the area “is a pristine wilderness which has dangerous animals.

“Unfortunately there have already been three incidents (in the past year) which could potentially have been avoided.

“It is time people were more accountable for their actions. Wongaris (dingoes) should not be sacrificed (when the problem is) human error or (people) inciting interaction,” he said.

In a statement issued on behalf of Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation directors, he said the corporation board members were unanimous in being “firmly against the euthanasia (of the dingo sad to have been involved in the incident).

“The BAC has recently raised issues with the government at being kept at arm’s length on dingo management by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service staff on K’Gari,” he said.

“As a result of these concerns a dedicated position of Communication and Education Officer had been created “to embed traditional owners’ perspectives into managing this very culturally significant animal to Butchulla people.

“Sadly, our concerns regarding the protection of wongari have been stonewalled by the QPWS and attempts to involve (us) in management decisions affecting wongari have continued to be piecemeal and tokenistic,” he said.

Ms Woolaston said she was soon to publish a case study on human-dingo conflict on the island which would indicate that dingo management policies have caused danger to humans.

“The accepted science within the management policies of the dingoes on K’Gari suggests dingoes have become habituated to people, expectant of food and increasingly bold,” Ms Woolaston, who is completing a PhD through Griffith University, said.

“So the policy has been to separate dingoes and “naturalise” them, or return them to a natural state.

“however, the science is not universally accepted and there are indications the naturalisation process is driving an increase in aggression,” she said.