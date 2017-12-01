Fraser Coast mayor arrested and charged

Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft has been charged by Crime and Corruption Commission.

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has been arrested and charged after a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The CCC statement says it will allege in court the charges relate to his conduct while he was mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The 66-year-old is expected to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 18, 2018.

Cr Loft was charged with:

Two counts of misconduct in relation to public office contrary to section 92A(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.

Disclosure of official secrets contrary to section 85 of the Criminal Code.

Wilfully disclosing information contrary to section 213(2) of the Crime and Corruption Act 2001.

Computer hacking and misuse contrary to section 408E(1) of the Criminal Code.

