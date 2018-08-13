Fraser Coast man killed in motorbike crash off Burnett Hwy

A Fraser Coast man was killed in a motorbike crash off the Burnett Highway yesterday.

A Fraser Coast man in his 50's was killed in a motorbike crash in Goomeri yesterday.

The man from Bidwill was riding his motorbike with a group heading north on the Burnett Highway, according to initial reports.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man was hit by a 4WD.

"As the rider attempted to turn into Boonah Rd, a four-wheel drive travelling behind the man crashed into the motorcycle," the spokeswoman said.

The forensic crash team unit is investigating.