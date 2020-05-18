Push for major campaign as tourism state of origin looms

The opposition party wants a tourism marketing fund to promote the Fraser Coast and other Queensland attractions as destinations of choice post-coronavirus. PHOTO: Contributed.

TOURISM on the Fraser Coast needs to be top of mind for the Queensland Government.

That is the view of Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington. Ms Frecklington urged the government to back regional tourism with a $200 million tourism marketing fighting fund.

The LNP said it would back Brand Queensland and work to ensure the state was the destination of choice for Australians and New Zealanders.

"A $200 million tourism marketing fighting fund will get tourism businesses back on their feet and protect jobs across the state," Ms Frecklington said.

The Fraser Coast was identified as a region where the government should be investing taxpayer funds.

The Opposition said tourism was worth $478 million to the Fraser Coast economy and supported 5000 jobs.

"We need to supercharge local destination marketing plans for the Fraser Coast to get the tourism industry firing on all cylinders and to get ahead of other states," Ms Frecklington continued.

With many people beginning to plan their post lockdown holidays, Ms Frecklington said it was vital they chose to unpack the tent, hitch up the caravan or book accommodation in Queensland.

"Queensland is facing ultimate tourism State of Origin and an all-out marketing war is what is required to ensure we get our fair share," she said.

The Opposition said it would write to regional tourism bodies, including the Fraser Coast, to determine the best way to spend the $200 million fighting fund.

Addressing concerns about the future of Virgin Australia, Ms Frecklington said it was apparent the airline would be saved by private investors.

"The LNP supports a second airline to keep prices low and protect Queensland jobs. But it's not the role of the government to bail out a bankrupt business and put taxpayers' money at risk," she said.

Ms Frecklington said the best way to save Virgin jobs was to get more tourists into Queensland.

"The private sector will invest in Virgin but the private sector will not invest in the unprecedented marketing blitz that Queensland needs," she said.